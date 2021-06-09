Maryland Capital Management Sells 550 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

