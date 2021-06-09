Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $365.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $361.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

