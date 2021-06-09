Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $326.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.06. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

