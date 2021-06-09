KeyCorp Comments on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $989.90 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.