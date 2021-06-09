First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 405 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $302.58 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

