First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

