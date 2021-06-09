First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1,518.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

