Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,313 shares of company stock worth $64,463,267. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

