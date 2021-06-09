Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $212.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

