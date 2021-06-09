G.Research Weighs in on Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.70). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

