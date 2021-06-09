FY2021 EPS Estimates for Criteo S.A. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Criteo in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57. Criteo has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $44.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

