Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 222,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

