Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,738,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.