67,388 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

