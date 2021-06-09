TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. TCL Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: TV; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

