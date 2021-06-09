The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

SMPL opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

