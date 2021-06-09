Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

