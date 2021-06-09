Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 718 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,967,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 149,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

NYSE:BNS opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

