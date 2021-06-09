Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.67 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.