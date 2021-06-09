Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $23,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

