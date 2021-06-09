Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.06. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.