Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.20. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.