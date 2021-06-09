Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.