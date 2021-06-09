Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.36

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 948284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

