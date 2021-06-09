Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 199,994 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,868% compared to the typical volume of 6,738 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $10,322,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $24.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

