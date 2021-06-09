Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $59,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

