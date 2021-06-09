Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.