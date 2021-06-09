Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
NASDAQ:CCD opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.