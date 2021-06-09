Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

VCV stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

