Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
VCV stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
