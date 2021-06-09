Citigroup Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $119.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

VLO opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

