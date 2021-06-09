Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE EMPW opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Empower has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Empower by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

