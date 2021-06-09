Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.