Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

