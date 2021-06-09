FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Cut by Analyst

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$767.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.02.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.