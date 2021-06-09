Citigroup Increases The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $55.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,576,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

