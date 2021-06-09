SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.64) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.16). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

BGNE stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,662 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 131,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

