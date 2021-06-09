Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

OXY opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.