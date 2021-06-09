Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,586 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 964,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 182,751 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

