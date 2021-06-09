Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 133.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 917,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 525,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

MPC opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

