Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

