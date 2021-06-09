Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $227.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

