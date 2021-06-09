The RealReal, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RealReal in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $17,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,268 shares of company stock worth $966,889. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

