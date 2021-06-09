Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,206.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,548.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

