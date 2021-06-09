Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.710-4.840 EPS.

Shares of DOX opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

