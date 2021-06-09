Maryland Capital Management Makes New $232,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,321,000. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

