Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.31). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $924,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 705,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,357,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,512 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,583. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

