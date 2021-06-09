LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Reaches $4.83 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $4.83 million and $47,539.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.52 or 0.00944706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.09285329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00050440 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,631,173 coins and its circulating supply is 88,817,330 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.