Qtum Trading 19% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $9.41 or 0.00027129 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $925.80 million and approximately $374.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,468,427 coins and its circulating supply is 98,434,624 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.