Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.99 or 0.00210531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $175.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00384132 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00240987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.