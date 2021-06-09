State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

