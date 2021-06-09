American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Monro worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

